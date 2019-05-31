The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has begun its search for a new chief executive through the appointment of leading international executive search firm Odgers Berndtson.

The role is available after Xavier Gonzalez stepped down in March, ending a 17-year spell at the IPC.

He had been appointed as Paralympic Games liaison director in 2002, becoming chief executive in 2004.

Mike Peters, the IPC’s chief operating officer, is acting as the interim chief executive.

An advert on the Odgers Berndtson website lists the job responsibilities of the chief executive as leading and managing the IPC executive team, inspiring the implementation of the evolving strategic plan and ensuring that the management team and IPC Committees implement the strategies and policies decided by the Governing Board.

Potential applicants must have previous chief executive experience and champion the inclusion and diversity agenda.

Former IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez stepped down in March ©Getty Images

“Following the departure of our chief executive in March, the IPC Governing Board initiated a process to find an international firm who we felt could best lead the global search for our new chief executive," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

“This is a vital appointment for the IPC as we look to embark on a new and exciting chapter in our 30th anniversary year.

"We want someone to take the IPC to the next level, develop and empower our workforce and strength engagement with the IPC’s many stakeholders.

“After a lengthy process, we have appointed Odgers Berndtson, a company with a strong track record for finding leaders for several international and national sport organisations.

"The organisation has already started work and we look forward to them putting forward a shortlist of candidates in the near future.”

Odgers Berndtson have recently been used to find the chief executive of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.