Czech star Karolina Plíšková was sent packing at the French Open by in-form Croatian Petra Martić on Friday.

The second seed, who had been tipped to go deep into the tournament, quickly found herself a set behind as Martic pounced on errors to take a 6-3 lead.

Martić, seeded 31st in the women's draw, completed the victory after exchanging breaks with Plíšková before serving the match out 6-3, 6-3.

She has won 15 straight matches on clay this season and will meet Estonian Kaia Kanepi in round four.

Kanepi, ranked 88th in the world, came back from losing the first set to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 against Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori was pushed to his limits in a gruelling five-set encounter with 32nd-seed Laslo Đere from Serbia.

After levelling the match at two sets apiece, it looked as if the big-hitting Đere had subdued Nishikori when he broke for a 4-2 lead in the decider.

But the Japanese refused to surrender and fought back to 4-4, before completing a 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 triumph.

Switzerland's Roger Federer was on court for little more than two hours as he coasted to a 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 victory against Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The number-three seed is competing at the French Open for the first time in four years.

Roger Federer swept aside Casper Ruud at Roland Garros today ©Getty Images

He will meet Leo Mayer in the fourth round after the Argentine defeated Nicolas Mahut 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Rafael Nadal of Spain needed four sets to see off David Goffin, the Belgian being the first player to take a set from the second seed at this year's tournament.

In round four, Nadal will face Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero, who battled past France's Corentin Moutet to claim a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

In the women's draw, Latvian 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova won a marathon match against Belgian Elise Mertens.

Mertens, seeded 20th in the women's draw, edged a first-set tiebreak to lead before Sevastova pulled level at 6-7, 6-4.

The duo continued to punch and counter-punch until the Latvian got the crucial break to lead 10-9, before serving out the match for a 6-7, 6-4, 11-9 victory after 3hrs 18 minutes.

She will face unseeded Czech Markéta Vondroušová in round four after she ousted 28th seed Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere, 19th seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain saw off ninth seed Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3.

American Sloane Stephens reached the fourth round with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win against Slovenian Polona Hercog.

Johanna Konta of Great Britain defeated Slovakia's Viktória Kužmová 6-1, 6-2 and Croatia's Donna Vekić progressed with a 6-4, 6-1 victory against Swiss 15th seed Belinda Bencic.

Men's sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas led 7-5, 6-3, 5-5 against Filip Krajinović of Serbia when play was suspended for the evening.

Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka will hope for a quick finish when play resumes tomorrow as he defends a 7-6, 7-6 lead against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.







