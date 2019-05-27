Around 2,000 people were present as the Opening Ceremony of the 18th Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) took place tonight in Budva Old Town.

Those in attendance included athletes and officials from the European National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, hosts Montenegro and San Marino.

"I have no doubt that the Montenegrin NOC and the Organising Committee will be up to the task," European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Janez Kocijančič said.

“I wish them every success during the final phase of preparations for what will be a terrific edition of the Games.

"I was never convinced that the top sports events belong only to the big and mighty.

"With the Games of the Small States of Europe, the European Olympic Committees once again pave the road to a better Olympism.

"The 2019 GSSE could be the first of many future sports events for the country, including the European Youth Olympic Festival or even the Youth Olympic Games.

"With a motto like 'How Big We Are', I am sure they will also be dreaming big as well."

Nearly 900 athletes have gathered in Montenegro to participate in the GSSE, which is due to run through to Saturday (June 1).

These biennial Games, organised by members of the EOC, were first held in San Marino in 1985.

Some 846 athletes will be involved representing the nine countries.

All the countries have populations of less than a million – other than Cyprus, whose population was less than a million when the event was established in 1985.

The Games will take place in the cities of Budva, Bar, Tivat, Cetinje and Podgorica.

There will be 10 disciplines on the programme – athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, bowls, judo, shooting. swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.