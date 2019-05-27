Indian teenager Saurabh Chaudhary broke the world record as he claimed the gold medal in the men's 10 metres air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation Rifle and Pistol World Cup in Munich.

Chaudhary scored 246.3 points, 1.3 more than he managed in New Delhi earlier this year, to top the podium at Olympiapark.

Russia’s Artem Chernousov did enough for silver after he recorded 243.8 points, while China's Pang Wei took bronze on 220.7.

Chaudhary's team-mate Rahi Sarnobat added to the Indian gold medal haul as she topped the podium in the women's 25m pistol competition.

Sarnobat hit 37 targets to beat silver medallist Olena Kostevych of Ukraine by one target.

Rahi Sarnobat added to the Indian gold medal haul with victory in the women's 25m pistol competition ©Getty Images

The bronze medal was claimed by Antoaneta Boneva of Bulgaria, who hit 26 targets.

World Championships bronze medallist Zhao Zhonghao won the men's 50m rifle three positions event on 461.8 points.

Double Olympic silver medallist Kim Jong-hyun of South Korea finished second on 455.6 points.

Hui Zicheng of China was the recipient of the bronze medal having registered 445.7 points.

The event continues tomorrow.