A presentation on a European scheme designed to encourage young leaders in sport was made at an event in Olympia.

The European Young Ambassador Programme (EYAP) was established by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in February as part of efforts to spread Olympic values among youth.

It was showcased at the General Assembly of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Culture and Education Champions project, held in the Greek city considered the birthplace of the Olympic Games.

The EOC's ruling Executive Board set-up the project which aims to establish a network of 139 "champions" across NOCs responsible for culture and education.

Finland's Susanna Rahkamo, the EOC's Olympic Culture and Legacy Commission chairman, travelled to Olympia to tell the General Assembly about Europe's work so far.

Spreading the project to European Youth Olympic Festivals is seen as a key goal ©Getty Images

Rahkamo was joined by Olympic values promotion manager Natasa Jankovic of Serbia, a member of the EOC Commission.

The EOC are particularly working towards promoting Olympic values at its European Youth Olympic Festivals (EYOF), in line with recommendation 22 of the IOC's Agenda 2020.

They hope to bring together 50 ambassadors, one from each of the NOCs of Europe, aged between 18 and 25.

Their role will be to introduce young athletes to the international sporting community and encourage them to discover the "power of the Olympic Movement".

They will be trained using an electronic education platform in time for this year's Summer EYOF, due to take place in Baku between July 21 and 27.