United States defeated Australia 56-31 to win Pool B at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Women's Under-25 World Championships in Thailand.

Both countries entered the clash on the final day of group play with 100 per cent records so something had to give at Suphanburi Stadium.

It was the US who proved too strong to take momentum into the quarter-finals tomorrow.

The other game in the pool saw Germany defeat Turkey 46-24 in a battle between two sides who were searching for their first win.

"All in all the game went well for us," said Germany's Lisa Bergenthal.

"There were a number of times during the game where we were struggling and our performance dropped, but we pushed and motivated each other to get ourselves back into the game and that is why we won in the end."

GB 🇬🇧 u25 Women take the win this morning as they complete the pool stages undefeated and finish top of Pool A 👊 Let's Go GB!



🏀 RSA 12 v 80 GBR



Onto the Quarter Finals tomorrow.

In Pool A, defending champions Britain finished top as they made it three wins from as many games.

They hammered South Africa, who finished third in the group, 80-12.

Japan came second after subjecting hosts Thailand to their third heavy defeat from three.

It was one-way traffic as the game finished 47-4.

All eight teams have qualified for the quarter-finals with the pool phase simply determining who plays who in the last eight.

Britain will play Turkey with the US taking on Thailand.

Germany will meet Japan while South Africa will lock horns with Australia.