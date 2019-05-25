China's first world curling champion Wang Bingyu has been appointed programme director for the sport at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, it has been announced.

The 34-year-old, winner of the World Championships at Gangneung in 2009, will oversee planning of the curling tournament at Beijing 2022.

Wang played a leading role at the 2019 Curling World Cup Grand Final at the Shougang Arena earlier this month.

The sport is due to be played at Beijing National Aquatics Center – better known as the Water Cube, the venue built for aquatics events during the 2008 summer Olympics – but Wang claimed she had learned valuable lessons during the competition.

"It was not until I took this job that I truly became grateful," Wang told China's official state news agency Xinhua.

"I suddenly realised that in every previous game, there were so many people who served the athletes, such as security, volunteers, referees, and the entire training team.

"Earlier, when I wanted a tissue during the game, it was just near at hand. I took it for granted at that time, but now I know it's the result of careful planning by the team.

"In every single game, so many people dedicate themselves to providing an all-round service for us.

"It never occurred to me that I would participate in Beijing 2022 in such a different capacity.

"It did make a big difference in my life – new colleagues, new tasks, new pressure – but I cherish my new life now."

Wang Bingyu, far right, led China to an Olympic bronze medal at Vancouver 2010 ©Getty Images

In 2009, Wang – known in the curling community as "Betty" – became the first non-Northern American or European skip to win a World Championships.

A year later, at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, she led China to a bronze medal.

Wang also won a World Championship silver medal at Vernon in 2008 and a bronze at Esbjerg in 2011.

In addition, she represented China at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, finishing seventh, and won six titles at the Pacific-Asia Championships.

Wang announced her retirement from the sport last year.

"You may have forgotten those easy victories like a 11-1 crushing, but those neck-and-neck games will remain unforgettable," she told Xinhua.

"For the same reason, if life is too smooth, there will be no impressive memories.

"We face different problems, solve them, and enjoy the present.

"That is how I hope to live my life."