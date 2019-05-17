Paris 2024 welcomed 20 people with disabilities to work in collaboration with their staff as part of the DuoDay initiative.

DuoDay took place across France yesterday, with the initiative aimed at forming duets between people with disabilities and professionals in numerous companies.

The project encourages people to overcome prejudices and move towards a more inclusive future.

Paris 2024 took part in the European project, which is being led in France by the Secretary of State for Disabled Persons, Sophie Cluzel.

The Organising Committee said 20 people with disabilities had worked in their international relations, planning, culture, human resources, communication, and partnership teams on the day.

The participants were pre-selected with the Association for Executive Employment, French governmental employment agency Pôle Emploi and charity Tremplin.

Paris 2024 said the participants possessed skills and experience that responded to the challenges faced by organisation.

Participants worked with Paris 2024 employees in pairs, with the day beginning with a presentation on the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the values of Olympism and the journey of Paris 2024.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet partnered with media student and amateur Para sport athlete Stéphane.

The duo attended the annual VivaTech conference, which was dedicated to innovation and startups, before moving on to the Festival of Shared Practices in Drancy.

The latter event saw 650 able-bodied people and people with disabilities came together to take part in sporting and artistic activities.

Each of the pairing spoke with Estanguet at the conclusion of the day to discuss their experiences and what they had learned.

Bel après-midi à @VilledeDrancy pour le Festival des Pratiques Partagées, une journée #DuoDay2019 sous le signe du sport inclusif. Avec Stéphane, on a découvert un nouveau sport le Tchouckball...👇 pic.twitter.com/A9JHmLv7GN — Tony ESTANGUET - OLY (@TonyESTANGUET) May 16, 2019

“We are convinced that sport can change the way disability is viewed,” said Estanguet.

“Our goal is to make the Paralympic Games a powerful lever for change.

“In striving to organise a truly accessible Games, we are working on our universal accessibility strategy, in association with the relevant charities and institutions.”

Paris 2024 say they are seeking to increase knowledge and understanding of difference and disability through its projects.

This includes Olympic and Paralympic week in schools and Olympic Day, which is held every year on June 23.

The Organising Committee assert that they are determined to provide opportunities for people with disabilities within their teams.

Paris 2024 say this is a key challenge with their teams set to double in size every year and employee numbers totalling more than 4,000 by 2024.

Employment opportunities are published on specialist sites such as Handicap.fr to ensure they are visible and accessible to all, Paris 2024 added.

Paris 2024 stated that participation in DuoDay and the Hello Handicap event had been organised in line with a sourcing-focused approach.