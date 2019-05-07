Marisol Casado, Morinari Watanabe and Ingmar De Vos have been elected to the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations' (ASOIF) Council here today.

Seven candidates were initially listed as standing for election at the ASOIF General Assembly.

The candidates were required to receive 15 votes to be elected to the Council with 28 International Federations casting votes.

International Triathlon Union President Casado secured 19 votes to secure a second term on the Council.

Watanabe and De Vos, Presidents of the International Gymnastics Federation and International Equestrian Federation respectively, were also elected in the first round of voting.

They received 18 and 15 votes respectively.

The three elected officials will serve a four-year term until 2023.

World Sailing President Kim Anderson, World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland and International Shooting Sport Federation President Vladimir Lisin missed out on being elected to the Council.

Anderson placed fourth in the voting having received 14 votes.

Rolland received 13, while Lisin polled five.

International Canoe Federation President José Perurena had initially been listed as a candidate, which would have seen him seek a second term.

He ultimately did not take part in the election.

Congratulations to the 3 newly elected ASOIF Council Members: Marisol Casado, International Triathlon Union (ITU); Ingmar De Vos, International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and Morinari Watanabe, International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). — ASOIF (@ASOIFSummerIFs) May 7, 2019

The ASOIF Council comprises a President and six members, all from different International Federations and elected for four-year terms.

Italy’s Francesco Ricci Bitti is serving his second term as ASOIF President, which is due to conclude next year.

World Archery President Uğur Erdener is vice-president.

International Association of Athletics Federation President Sebastien Coe and United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalovic complete the Council.

The duo will serve terms until 2021 on the Council.

The Council is responsible for preparing and conducting the General Assembly as well as implementing decisions.

ASOIF is tasked with representing the Summer Olympic International Federations on issues of common interest.

This will include matters arising in the Summer Olympic Games and the Olympic Movement.

