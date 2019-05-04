Israel’s Danielle Goldstein, riding Lizziemary, today became the first female rider to top the podium at the Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) Grand Prix.

Goldstein, who won the lion's share of €610,000 (£519,000/$684,000), was fastest of nine competitors who had qualified from 35 starters for a gripping jump-off in the fourth event of the LGCT season.

In winning, she also booked a place this year’s season’s finale, the LGCT Super Grand Prix in Prague in November, for the first time.

“That adds huge extra pressure but makes it more thrilling,” Goldstein said.

“I’m super looking forward to going to Prague.

“This is the one everyone wants to win — we’ve come a long way, so this has made it all worthwhile and the crowd has been amazing.”

Just eight hundredths of a second separated the top two riders and it was Ireland’s Darragh Kenny on Balou du Reventon who claimed the runner-up spot.

Belgium's Pieter Devos still tops the overall LGCT Grand Prix rankings after taking fifth place in Shanghai ©LGCT

He endured an agonising wait as leader before seeing the penultimate-drawn Israeli better his time.

Jur Vrieling of The Netherlands took the final spot on the podium after a brilliant round on VDL Glasgow.

In fourth, with the only other double clear, was Luciana Diniz of Portugal, on Camargo 2.

Belgian riders now top the overall leaderboard after the first four rounds in the LGCT championship, with Pieter Devos, who finished fifth on Apart, still leading the way, ahead of countryman Niels Bruynseels, with Germany’s Daniel Deusser third.