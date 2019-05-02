Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has promised the company will withdraw its backing for its cycling team if it is involved in cheating or doping.

Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, made the vow in an interview with BBC Sport at the launch of Team Ineos – formerly Team Sky – in Yorkshire.

When under the ownership of broadcast giants Sky, the team was blighted by allegations of doping and wrongdoing.

Officials from the team, including principal Sir Dave Brailsford, have denied the claims.

But they have threatened to take the gloss away from their sporting achievements, which included eight Grand Tour victories.

"We did our due diligence," Ratcliffe told BBC Sport.

"I have absolutely no interest in cheating or drugs."

"The day that any of that enters our world we'll be exiting that world."

British Members of Parliament ruled Team Sky had "crossed an ethical line" by allegedly using drugs that are allowed for medical reasons to enhance performance.

Sir Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France champion, was also forced to deny cheating after receiving a mystery package at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

The contents of the package have never been revealed with Team Sky, who have repeatedly denied wrongdoing, facing criticism over their supposed lack of medical records.

A tribunal into former team doctor Richard Freeman continues.

Protesters held demonstrations outside the Team Ineos bus at the Tour de Yorkshire today ©Getty Images

Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner who has also won the other two Grand Tours – the Vuelta a España and Giro D'Italia – in Team Sky colours, was also involved in a high-profile drugs case before being cleared.

"What's the point of winning a race if you cheat? There's no point in that really," Ratcliffe added.

"Also, I believe that if you have the best athletes in the world and the best training regimes, there's no need for any of those enhancements."

Sky made a shock announcement that it would be ending its involvement in cycling in December.

It followed the company being taken over by American firm Comcast in a £30 billion ($38 billion/€33 billion) deal.

Ineos formally took over yesterday prior to the start of the Tour de Yorkshire today.

The company's sponsorship of the team has already attracted criticism from environmental protesters, who held demonstrations against its business practices – including plastic production and links to fracking – next to the Team Ineos bus at the start of the first stage.