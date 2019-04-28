United Arab Emirates (UAE) Higher Education Sports Federation (HESF) President Hamad Karam Al Kaabi wants the organisation to highlight Emirati female role models to encourage more women to participate in sport.

Al Kaabi spoke to International University Sport Federation (FISU) student ambassador Nouf Al Katheeri about HESF's vision, goals and strategies.

Within this was a discussion about how the organisation encourages women to play sport.

As well as highlighting role models, HESF is set to carry out a study of female participation, particularly looking at the hindrances women may encounter.

Al Kaabi claimed HESF had started organising regional championships for women and were hoping to organise international ones as well.

The UAE's most famous female competitor at university level is Zahra Lari, the first figure skater to represent the UAE internationally.

Figure skater Zahra Lari is the UAE's most well-known female athlete to have competed at university level ©Getty Images

Lari, who competed in the Krasnoyarsk Winter Universiade in March, was also the first figure skater to compete wearing a headscarf.

The importance of social media in engaging students was also raised during the discussion.

Al Kaabi said the HESF was focused on social media and was aiming to reinforce its presence on such platforms.

In addition, the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade, set to take place from July 3 to July 14, was discussed.

The exact number of the delegation is yet to be decided but candidates will be selected based on competition history and previous scores.