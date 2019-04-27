Japan's Akane Yamaguchi shocked top seed Chen Yufei of China to reach the women's singles final at the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan.

Yamaguchi took a huge step towards her first continental singles crown as she fought back from a game down to beat Chen 15-21, 21-16, 21-17.

The World Championships bronze medallist will play China's He Bingjiao, who overcame unseeded compatriot Cai Yanyan 8-21, 21-12, 21-17 in her semi-final.

"I was runner-up in this tournament last year and had high expectations of winning,” said Chen, according to Agence France-Presse.

“It is disappointing to go out at this stage.

"Yamaguchi kept coming back and my fitness let me down."

World champion Kento Momota booked his place in the final of the men's singles ©Getty Images

The top two players in the world will contest the men's final as defending champion Kento Momota faces China's Shi Yuqi.

Reigning world champion Momota will have the chance to retain his title after he thrashed Vietnam’s unseeded veteran Nguyen Tien Minh 21-18, 21-8.

Shi, the world number two, defeated Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-18 to progress.

The event concludes with finals in the men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles tomorrow.