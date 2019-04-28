Fiji Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has hosted a sports media symposium to help young journalists.

It was held jointly by FASANOC and the Fiji Media Sports Association.

FASANOC President Joe Rodan opened the event, which took place at the Holiday Inn in Nadi.

Rodan claimed sports journalists had an important role in encouraging people to take part in the sport and promote healthy living.

He claimed journalists should ensure the public were aware of the need to keep active to avoid non-communicable diseases.

“You sports reporters have a role in this as your stories could encourage people to take up a sport to participate in,” he said, according to the Fiji Sun.

Minister of Youth and Secretary of Sports, Nemani Maretino, also gave a speech to attendees.

He stressed the importance of being on time.

According to the Fiji Sun, he highlighted an example of when he played football with the Fijian national team.

“We went on a tour overseas and were accompanied by this reporter,” he said.

“This reporter went out shopping and missed all our training sessions and during game day, the reporter just managed to cover the second half.”





He told reporters to remain positive and to help connect people with the public.

Hamidan Bibi, FASANOC Women In Sport Commission chair, also presented at the symposium.

She outlined the challenges women face in sport, before leading a panel discussion.

Fiji National Rugby League manager of international relations, Tia Roko and national coach Brandon Costin gave insight on how the media can assist rugby league.

The event concluded with a presentation on Fred Wesley and Elenoa Baselela, editor in chief and deputy editor of the Fiji Times, respectively.

The duo discussed how to conduct interviews.