The United States thrashed defending champions Finland 6-0 in the quarter-finals of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championships in Sweden.

The clash was a repeat of the 2015, 2017 and 2018 finals, with Finland taking victory last year.

The US had won in 2015 and 2017, however, and today successfully continued their bid to reclaim the title.

Jack Hughes fired a hat-trick at Fjallraven Centre, with Bobby Brink, Cole Caufield and Matthew Beniers also scoring.

Their next opponents will be Russia, who defeated Belarus by the same scoreline.

Ilya Nikolayev, Rodion Amirov, Arseni Gritsyuk, Yegor Spiridonov, Yegov Chinakhov and Danil Gushin contributed at A3 Arena.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday (April 27).

