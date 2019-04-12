Raffaele Chiulli is set to become President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) on a permanent basis next month after being confirmed as the sole candidate for the post.

The Italian, President of the Association of International Olympic Committee Recognised Federations (ARISF), has been in interim charge in recent months as head of the GAISF Council.

GAISF confirmed in October the first vice-president would lead operations until a new President was elected following the shock death of Patrick Baumann earlier that month.

The permanent President is due to be elected at the GAISF General Assembly at SportAccord Summi next month in Gold Coast.

Chiulli has now been confirmed as the sole candidate for the Presidency, following the nominations period closing on Wednesday (April 10).

The Italian has been as International Powerboating Union (UIM) President since 2007 and assumed the same role at ARISF in 2013.

He has been GAISF senior vice-president since 2016.

Baumann’s died at the age of 51 following a heart attack at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The Swiss official's term as GAISF President had been due to conclude in 2020.

A statute change would then have come into forced, which would see the Presidency be rotated on a two-year basis.

insidethegames understands a motion could be put forward at SportAccord for the rotating presidency to begin in 2019.

This would likely see Chiulli, the ARISF representative, serve as president until 2021.

An Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations representative would then become the next President.

They would be followed by representatives from Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport and then Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

Raffaele Chiulli has been leading the organisation on a temporary basis since October ©GAISF

GAISF promised their General Assembly will also see the results of their good governance survey shared.

Updates to GAISF statutes and a new sustainability project are also set to be agenda items.

GAISF revealed that further updates on multi-sport events will also be given, including this year’s World Urban Games in Budapest.

The Games are due to take place from September 13 to 15, featuring a "showcase" of music, dance and urban culture as well as sport.

It was originally going to take place in Los Angeles, before the host city was changed last month when GAISF said Budapest’s proposed sports programme was "more in line" with their vision.

A host city contract had not been signed with Los Angeles, therefore allowing for the change.

It means Budapest will also host the 2021 edition of the event.

Parkour, freestyle roller skate, 3x3 basketball, BMX freestyle and freestyle flying disc will feature alongside breakdancing on a programme.

Laser run - originally created as a new element of modern pentathlon - and indoor rowing, will also feature as showcase sports.

The GAISF General Assembly is due to take place on May 10, the final day of SportAccord Summit.

The organisation plan to hold Sports Festival, featuring several International Federations, during the Summit.

The Festival, held for the second successive year, has been designed to be a bridge between SportAccord and the local schools and residents of Gold Coast.

The first year in Bangkok led to creation of new national federations in Thailand, GAISF claim.

It is hoped that International Federations will be able to engage with Australian stakeholders during next month’s event.