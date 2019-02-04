Olympic cross-country skiing gold medallist Beckie Scott and Athletics Integrity Unit chairman David Howman have been confirmed among the speakers for this year's Partnership for Clean Competition (PCC) conference in London.

Canadian Scott, chairperson of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Committee, will speak on a panel entitled "Promoting the Athlete Voice" alongside Britain's Paralympic powerlifting silver medallist Ali Jawad.

Olympic cycling champion Callum Skinner of Britain and American distance-runner Kara Goucher, a World Championships silver medallist in 2007, are among the other athletes set to attend the conference.

Howman, director general of WADA from 2003 to 2016, will begin the event with a keynote address called "The Current State of Anti-Doping".

The PCC, founded in 2008 by the United States Olympic Committee, the National Football League, Major League Baseball and the United States Anti-Doping Agency, claim the event is not exclusively focused on athletes.

A host of lawyers, scientists and representatives from sports organisations are also expected to be in attendance at the conference, due to be held at King's College London from April 16 to 18.

A session dedicated to communications within the anti-doping movement is also on the agenda for the event but there no members of the WADA administration on the panel.

The fifth edition of the PCC conference is likely to be dominated by discussions surrounding the future of WADA and the fallout to the Russian doping scandal.

Former WADA director general and current Athletics Integrity Unit chairman David Howman is set to provide a keynote address at the Partnership for Clean Competition conference in London ©Getty Images

Several of the participants, including Howman, Scott and Jawad, have been critical of the way the Russian saga has been handled by WADA and other sporting bodies such as the International Olympic Committee.

Scott was a member of the Compliance Review Committee but resigned in protest at the recommendation to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency in September.

The 44-year-old remains chairperson of the WADA Athlete Committee, which has continually voiced its opposition to Russia being declared compliant.

"As someone that has long championed the importance of the athlete voice in the clean sport cause, it’s both refreshing and humbling to see athletes given an equal platform with other clean sport champions at the heart of this essential debate for the soul of sport," Scott said.

"For many years, athletes have been striving to have their views heard, and I believe that we may now finally be on the cusp of a significant shift in how our our voices are heard and respected."

Jawad, winner of a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, was part of a group of athletes which called for widespread reform at WADA following the Russian decision.

Howman, appointed chairman of the AIU in 2017, has also spoken out against the actions taken by WADA and its leadership.