Finland and Kazakhstan booked their places in the semi-finals of the Bandy World Championship as they won their play-off games in Sweden.

The Finns thrashed United States 10-1 as the Kazakhs saw off Norway 4-1 at Arena Vänersborg.

Both winning sides dropped into the play-off round after finishing in the bottom two of Pool A - the stronger group of the tournament.

Norway and the US finished first and second in Pool B to join them but both were knocked out.

Mikko Lukkarila scored a hat-trick for Finland with Jimi Heinonen and Tuomas Määttä both registering twice.

Markus Kumpuoja, Juho Liukkonen and Tommi Määttä were also on target in a one-sided affair.

Tom Sawatske was the sole American scorer.

Kazakhstan's victory was their first of the tournament after they fell to heavy defeats in all of their Pool A matches.

Finland proved too strong for the United States ©Jorg Moreno/FIB

Rauan Issaliyev scored twice with Iskander Nugmanov and Evgenii Shadrin also on target in their win.

Felix Callender replied for Norway who won all of their Pool B games but found the jump to Pool A opposition too much.

Finland and Kazakhstan have now joined hosts Sweden and defending champions Russia in the semi-finals.

The latter two countries qualified automatically for the last four after finishing in the top two of Pool A.

Kazakhstan will meet Sweden for a place in the final but will almost certainly be beaten after losing 22-1 to the home side in the pool.

Finland only lost 3-2 to Russia in the pool so their clash promises to be closer.

The last four games are tomorrow.