France's Argeline Tan Bouquet and Philippe Lau won the first parallel sprint events of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Telemark World Cup season in Pra Loup.

Tan Bouquet won the women's event, with the Swiss duo of Beatrice Zimmerman and Amelie Reymond finishing second and third.

Reymond had triumphed in both the classic and sprint events in Pra Loup, but could not make it a clean sweep today.

Tan Bouquet's victory sees her rise to joint second place in the overall World Cup standings, with her and Britain's Jasmin Taylor both on 460 points.

Reymond retains her lead with 620 points.

France's Philippe Lau was victorious on the final day of the FIS Telemark World Cup in Pra Loup, with Switzerland's Nicolas Michel and Norway's Trym Nygaard Loeken second and third ©FedFranceSki

In the men's competition, Lau defeated Switzerland's Nicolas Michel and Norway's Trym Nygaard Loeken to triumph.

He now rises to third in the World Cup standings on 421 points.

Loeken's third place finish was enough to give him the lead in the standings with 501 points, overtaking Switzerland's Stefan Matter on 490 points.

The FIS Telemark World Cup season continues in Bad Hindeland and Oberjoch in Germany from February 9 to 10.