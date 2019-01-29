Asian Football Confederation (AFC) vice-president Praful Patel has written to Thailand's Prime Minister in an attempt to secure the release of refugee footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi as campaigners conceded the situation has become an "absolute emergency".

Patel urged Prayut Chan-o-cha to take the "necessary steps to ensure Mr Al-Araibi is returned safely to Australia at the earliest possible opportunity".

Al-Araibi, who fled Bahrain in 2014, has been detained in Thailand since November and campaigners are pleading for him to be sent back to Australia, where he has refugee status.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 for allegedly vandalising a police station during Arab Spring protests in Bahrain, charges which he strongly denies.

Bahrain yesterday submitted a formal request for his extradition, with interior minister Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah al-Khalifa claiming "external interference in the internal affairs of Bahrain is unacceptable".

Officials and those campaigning on his behalf are fearful he will be tortured or even killed if he is forced to return to Bahrain.

The case has also sparked concern at FIFA, who have strongly urged authorities in Thailand and Bahrain to "do the right thing" and allow Al-Araibi to go back to Australia.

FIFA held a meeting with former Australia captain Craig Foster and Brendan Schwab, the head of the World Players Association, in Zurich yesterday.

During the meeting, FIFA said it agreed the issue should be escalated to he highest levels in Bahrain and Thailand, while Foster and Schwab believe sporting sanctions should be imposed on the two countries.

FIFA held a meeting with former Australia captain Craig Foster and Brendan Schwab, the head of the World Players Association, in Zurich yesterday ©Getty Images

"We are pleased to see that FIFA recognises the extreme gravity of the situation and their willingness to engage at the highest levels in both Bahrain and Thailand," Foster said.

"I look forward to Hakeem's human rights being upheld and his safe return to Australia.

"Given the urgent nature of the situation, there is a strong desire to see a resolution this week."

The AFC have also weighed in with the letter from Patel but have been criticised for its handling of the situation and for refusing to take a position on the matter.

AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa has faced calls to resign as he has a perceived conflict of interest owing to his stature within Bahrain's royal family.

Al-Araibi claims his imprisonment is Shaikh Salman taking revenge after he openly criticised the FIFA vice-president, who unsuccessfully ran for the top job at world football's governing body in 2015.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) are among the other sporting bodies to pressure Thailand into allowing Al-Araibi a safe return to Australia.

The IOC said it had discussed the case with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filipo Grandi.

Thailand's IOC member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul "has already contacted the Government of Thailand to express the IOC's full support for the FIFA actions in order to find a solution based on basic human and humanitarian values", the IOC added.