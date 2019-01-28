The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be pushed back to allow players to rest after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The tournament had been due to go ahead between June 15 and July 13 in Egypt, but it will now begin a week later on June 21 and run until July 19.

The change was announced by tournament director and former Egypt international Mohamed Fadl.

"The decision was taken following requests from Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria who want their players to have time to rest after Ramadan," he said.

Many Muslim players, including Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohammed Salah, are set to take part in the tournament ©Getty Images

Ramadan sees Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and lasts from the beginning of May to the start of June.

Previously, the Africa Cup of Nations has been held in January and February, but this year's tournament was moved to the summer to avoid clashes with Europe's major leagues.

Originally the 2019 edition was due to go ahead in Cameroon, but the Confederation of African Football stripped them of the rights to host in November, citing delays in their preparations.

The tournament will now take place in Egypt, who beat the 2010 FIFA World Cup hosts South Africa for the right to replace Cameroon.