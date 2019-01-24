The International Cycling Union Track Cycling World Cup season will come to an end this weekend as some of the world's best riders head to Hong Kong.

The sixth and final event of the World Cup circuit will start tomorrow at the Hong Kong Velodrome and end on Sunday (January 27).

Looking for a strong performance on home soil is Lee Wai Sze, who claimed women's sprint and keirin gold last time out in Cambridge in New Zealand.

For academic reasons the 31-year-old - who won keirin bronze at the London 2012 Olympic Games - has been an intermittent feature on the World Cup circuit this season, but now says she is looking forward to competing in Hong Kong.

This time around a women's keirin does not feature on the programme, although the women's sprint will go ahead across Saturday (January 26) and Sunday (January 27).

Australia's Nathan Hart won the men's sprint in Cambridge but this time the country will be represented by Thomas Clarke, pictured, and James Brister ©Getty Images

Day one will be dominated by team sprint and team pursuit action, in which New Zealand were the strongest nation last time out.

In Cambridge they won both the men's and women's team pursuits as well as the men's team sprint, but this time around they have not entered the men's team pursuit.

Last time out their quartet of Regan Gough, Campbell Stewart, Jordan Kerby and Nicholas Kergozou took victory in the second fastest time in history, but they will not be backing that up this time around.

They will go for gold again in both the men’s team sprint and women’s team pursuit, but not with the same teams that featured in Cambridge.

Other events on the programme include individual sprints for men and women, a men's omnium, scratch races, men's keirin and women's madison.