Five-time Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and British Prime Minister Theresa May's former joint chief of staff Nick Timothy have been appointed to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Board.

The duo were appointed to the Board along Lyndsey Jackson by Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Derrick Anderson was also confirmed as the West Midlands Combined Authority's nominee to the Board.

The four appointments complete the Birmingham 2022 Board, joining the 10 members who were appointed in the English city last year.

"With the Board now finalised I am looking forward to truly ramping up our reach and activity, making the most of the Board's mix of experts from the worlds of sport, culture and business, as well as those who truly know and understand the city and the region," said John Crabtree, Birmingham 2022 Board chair.

"What unites us all is that we are passionate about this once-in-a-lifetime event and we're focused on working together to deliver the best possible Games."

Confirmation of the Board comes after Ian Reid was rubber-stamped as Birmingham 2022's permanent chief executive last week, having been in the role on an interim basis since May.

Simmonds is originally from Walsall in the West Midlands and expressed her intention to use her experience of major sporting events.

She has earned five Paralympic gold medals and is a 14-time world champion.

"It's a genuine privilege to have been asked to join the Board for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham," Simmonds said.

"Having been fortunate enough to have taken part in three Paralympic Games to date, and numerous other multi and single sport events, I intend to utilise all the experience and knowledge I've picked up over the course of the last decade and hopefully contribute to making Birmingham the best Commonwealth Games to date.

"Having been brought up in the West Midlands and having spent much of my life in Birmingham, it truly is an honour to be part of such an esteemed group of people and I fully intend to do everything in my power to make this a special, wholly inclusive and utterly memorable event for everyone not just in Birmingham but the whole of Great Britain."

Nick Timothy, Prime Minister Theresa May’s former joint chief of staff, has been appointed to the Birmingham 2022 board ©Getty Images

Timothy, who was born in Birmingham, has been best known for serving as the joint chief of staff to May.

The political advisor resigned from the post following the 2017 general election after the Conservative Party lost their majority in Parliament.

Timothy has since become a newspaper columnist.

Jackson is originally from Birmingham but now resides in Edinburgh, and currently serves as the deputy chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

"I'm very pleased to be able to appoint Ellie, Lyndsey and Nick to the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee Board," said Wright.

"I know they'll bring fantastic experience from their respective backgrounds and make a great contribution in helping deliver a brilliant Games that showcases the best of Birmingham, the West Midlands and the UK to the world."

Anderson is a member of the University of Birmingham Council and was formerly chief executive of the City of Wolverhampton Council.

He will represent the West Midlands Combined Authority, one of the key partners for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Anderson is billed as having extensive experience of delivering large scale capital programmes and projects in local authorities.

The Board will serve until June 2023 and will be tasked with overseeing the direction of the Organising Committee.

It is claimed this will ensure that they deliver an outstanding Games for the athletes, spectators, host city residents, the country and the whole Commonwealth family.

The Games will take place from July 27 to August 7 in 2022, with 17 sports currently set to feature.