Harendra Singh has alleged he was prevented from selecting his favoured team for the Men's World Cup after being sacked by Hockey India.

Singh was dismissed by the national federation last week after less than eight months as the team's head coach.

India suffered a quarter-final defeat at last month's International Hockey Federation event, with the team losing 2-1 to The Netherlands in front of a home crowd.

Despite the disappointment, it was India's best performance at the World Cup since they finished fifth in 1994.

A statement from Hockey India claimed 2018 had been "very disappointing" when announcing Singh's departure.

According to the Indian Express, Singh has alleged their World Cup prospects were hampered by a Selection Committee who he claimed were "not in favour of experienced players".

In a letter, Singh reportedly dismissed suggestions he was free to select players for the tournament, alleging that he had been asked to remove three.

Singh was the sixth head coach of India's men's national team in as many years.

He took up the post following the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, where the team lost in the bronze medal match.

Singh led India's team at the Asian Games, which took place in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia.

India suffered a quarter-final exit at their home Men's Hockey World Cup last month ©Getty Images

India suffered a semi-final defeat to Malaysia, who went on to lose to eventual champions Japan.

The Indian team responded from their defeat by overcoming Pakistan to win the bronze medal.

Had they won the tournament, India would have secured qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Singh then led the team at the Men's Hockey World Cup.

Despite the disagreement with the national federation, Hockey India have reportedly offered him the chance to return to coach the junior team.

He had previously served in the role, where he guided the team to the Junior World Cup title in 2016.