The President of the Thailand Amateur Weightlifting Association (TAWA) Boossaba Yodbangtoey visited International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) counterpart Tamás Aján at his office in Budapest.

Joining the meeting was Thailand's IWF vice-president Intarat Yodbangtoey, with Aján congratulating them both on TAWA's 60th anniversary.

Aján also "expressed his appreciation" for the work TAWA does for weightlifting, with Thailand set to host the IWF World Championships in Pattaya from September 18 to 27.

"We hosted many Championships before in Pattaya, but this is the first time we organise an IWF World Championships," Yodbangtoey said.

"I think this event will be better than ever.

"It is also a qualification event for Tokyo 2020, so we expect an exceptionally high interest from athletes and countries from all around the world."

Yodbangtoey also reported to Aján on another event being staged in Thailand this year, the EGAT's King Cup.

That event is taking place in February, with Yodbangtoey claiming weightlifting is the "most popular Olympic sport" in Thailand.

During the meeting they discussed the upcoming IWF World Championships in Pattaya ©IWF

"It is easily accessible for a wide range of the population; so many young people see it as a possibility for a fruitful career and to improve their life standards," she said.

"We have many successful weightlifters for this reason, with memorable results such as Olympic, world and Asian medals."

Also discussed was gender equality in the sport, with Yodbangtoey stating she had to be her "very best" to get where she is.

"I feel very proud as after my forthcoming as a sports leader, many women felt encouraged to pursue their ambitions and follow my example," she said.

"I like to think of myself as a role model for young ladies not only in weightlifting but all sports in Thailand."

While not mentioned in the IWF release, doping may also have been on the agenda at the meeting.

Two positives for weightlifters from Thailand were announced last month which could have far-reaching consequences for the nation due to host the World Championships.

Under the IWF's new anti-doping policy, any nation with three or more positives within a calendar year is liable to a range of punishments including a suspension "for a period of up to four years".

Thailand has had three positives announced by the IWF in seven months, all since the new anti-doping policy came into effect.

They could also lose Olympic quota places for Tokyo 2020.