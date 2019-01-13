The President of the Ugandan Olympic Committee (UOC) William Blick has praised the country's Table Tennis Association (UTTA) for its work supporting young players and said they must carry on doing more of the same.

According to a report on the news website All Africa, Blick - who was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee in October – stressed the importance of investing in youth during a ceremony in Lugogo.

"I'm happy to be here talking to kids," he said.

"It's important that UTTA invests in children because youngsters are the future of sports."

William Blick, four from the right, became a member of the International Olympic Committee in October ©Getty Images

Blick added that he is working closely on a project with the International Table Tennis Federation with the details due to be announced soon.

Speaking directly to students at the ceremony, he said he hoped to see them at the 2022 Youth Olympics in Senegal's capital Dakar.

This will be the first Olympic Games of any type in Africa.

Among the players in attendance was Uthuman Lukoye, who won gold at a youth Para-sports camp in South Korea in October.

National youth champions were also present at the event, including Rayan Ssekulima who won the under-13 title in 2017.