Norway have completed the Tour de Ski double in Val Di Fiemme as Ingvild Flugstad Østberg and Johannes Høsflot Klaebo each won their final stages in style today.

The International Ski Federation cross-country event finished with nine kilometre pursuit climb races using the freestyle technique.

Having already won the last four stages in a row, Østberg entered today's finale practically guaranteed the title.

As action began in the Italian resort she already held a 53.4 second lead over her nearest rival, but she did not let herself relax, instead dominating the rest of the field to win yet again by a full two minutes and 42 seconds.

Her final time on the stage read 35min 15.0sec.

Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva once again had to settle for second in 37:57.0, while Finland's Krista Parmakoski came third in 38:10.9.

It all means that after seven stages of action, two-time Olympic champion Østberg takes her first Tour de Ski title in a cumulative time of 2:30:31.2, well ahead of Nepryaeva who finishes second, while Parnakoski ends in third.

Johannes Høsflot Klaebo wrapped up the men's Tour de Ski ©Getty Images

On the men's side, just like Østberg, Klaebo entered his final stage also practically guaranteed the title, with an even bigger advantage of one minute and 20 seconds.

Again though, not letting his foot off the gas the triple Olympic champion seized the final stage, winning his fifth on the Tour in a time of 32:51.3, 16.7 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Sergey Ustiugov of Russia.

Another Norwegian, Simen Hegstad Krueger, finished third in 33:40.1, with those three also filling the overall podium as well.

Again, just like Østberg, Klaebo’s Tour victory is his first, which he has gained in an overall time of 3:07:59.4.

What is more, with all Tour de Ski stages counting towards the FIS Cross Country World Cup standings as well, Klaebo and Østberg both lead there too, on 934 and 1,152 points respectively.