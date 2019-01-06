International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) President Rebecca Adam has thanked Italian organisers for their work prior to this year's Winter Deaflympics.

A host agreement was signed by the ICSD and the Italian Deaf Sports Federation (FISSI) back in September.

The agreement confirmed the municipalities of Valchiavenna and Valtellina would stage the event between December 12 and 21 this year.

Alpine skiing and cross-country skiing were included on the programme, along with curling, chess, snowboarding and ice hockey.

Adam thanked Italian organisers in a message to athletes and ICSD members.

"After Khanty-Mansiysk and Magnitogorsk in Russia, it will be the turn of the great nation of Italy to host the athletes of the Winter Deaflympics," she wrote.

"Thank you, Italy for your significant contributions to the Deaflympic Movement.

"My sincere appreciation must go to our Italian member, FISSI, the municipalities of Valchiavenna and Valtellina, the Italian Paralympic Committee for their dedication, without which we would not be here today.

"Thank you to our colleagues on the Organising Committee who will be working hard to deliver nine days of competition during the 19th Winter Deaflympics for which our athletes will have trained since the last Winter Deaflympics in Russia.

"Dear athletes, these Games belong to you.

"Remember that you are role models for deaf people of the world.

"We look forward to seeing your magic through your performances."

The confirmation of Italy as hosts came after concerns had been raised over the event by members.

Adam's own appointment as President last year increased the crisis in the ICSD, with 46 countries claiming it was an "unacceptable coup" by the organisation's Board.

It followed then ICSD President Valery Rukhledev being arrested and placed under house arrest for two months in his home country of Russia.

He had been charged under the Russian Criminal Code and accused of embezzling more than RUB50 million (£604,000/$803,800/€690,000) from the All-Russian Society of the Deaf in Moscow.

An ICSD statement following a Board meeting in July, chaired by acting President Kang Chen, said that Rukhledev took the "serious decision to retire with immediate effect" after "five years of faithful duty".

A unanimous Board decision then confirmed Adam as the new ICSD President from August 1, 2018 until the next ICSD Congress scheduled for 2021.

It prompted a fierce reaction with calls intensifying for an Extraordinary Congress to be held as soon as possible.