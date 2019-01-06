Dave Miley has announced he will stand for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Presidency.

The Irish official previously served as the ITF executive director of tennis development, before leaving the role at the end of 2015.

He had been involved with the ITF for 24 years and was credited with the establishment of their coach education programme in 1993 and the production of a level one coaching manual, as well as being the co-author of the advanced coaches' manual.

The Irishman was also credited with helping with the ITF's Junior Touring Team programme, a key development initiative for the governing body where young talented players play matches against others from all over the world.

Miley has reportedly claimed he has received "significant encouragement" from ITF member nations to stand for the Presidency, currently held by American David Haggerty.

He cited the changes made to the Davis Cup format as a contributing factor in his decision to stand for the role.

"Since I resigned from the ITF in 2015, I have followed closely the direction of the ITF and have been both surprised and saddened by the current challenges facing the organisation, especially as they relate to Davis Cup, as well as the ITF's deteriorating relationships with many important tennis constituents," Miley wrote in a letter, according to the Irish Times.

"For 25 years, I worked for the ITF and for 17 years I acted as director of development, leading the ITF's largest department.

"I care deeply about the organisation and believe that my extensive knowledge of the ITF and success in international tennis to date, combined with a successful business background, qualifies me to seek this position and, if elected, deliver strong leadership and vision for the future."

David Haggerty, who spearheaded reforms of the Davis Cup, looks set to face a challenge as ITF President ©Getty Images

Reforms of the Davis Cup, which will see the competition transformed into a season-ending 18-team event this year, have proved controversial.

The proposals, which were spearheaded by Haggerty, received over the 66 per cent majority required to pass at the governing body's Annual General Meeting last year.

A total of 71.43 per cent of the votes cast were in favour of the plans, paving the way for the first edition of a newly-reformed tournament, dubbed the World Cup of Tennis, this year.

Some players and officials had spoken out before the vote, with some claiming the reforms would "kill" the Davis Cup, which has a 118-year history.

The finals of the revamped event will take place in Madrid from November 18 to 24 this year.

Davis Cup ties normally take place throughout the year in various countries.

Haggerty has claimed the new deal brokered to revamp the tournament can ensure it becomes the "definitive" team event in tennis, even though the Association of Tennis Professionals is planning its own team event, the World Team Cup, from 2020.

The Davis Cup looks likely to be a key topic of discussion in the build-up to this year's ITF Presidential election, which will take place in September.