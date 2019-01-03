Chris Barnes and Dominic Barrett have been named as the United States and European captains respectively for the 2019 Professional Bowling Association (PBA) Weber Cup.

Barnes also captained the US team last year, when they won what is considered the most coveted team prize in ten pin bowling by 19 points to 10, while Barrett has captained Europe four times before.

Last year's victory for the US in English town Milton Keynes was their first since 2012, while this year the event will be held on US soil for the first time, with competition set to take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

Each team will consist of four players, with the PBA Tour Points List being used for the first time to determine one of the players on each side.

Barnes called the chance to captain the US once again a "tremendous honour".

"I am honoured to be asked back as captain of the defending Weber Cup champions; it is a tremendous honour and responsibility," he said.

"I am sure the Euros will be charged up in their attempt to win it back.

"There is a lot of pride and talent on that team and I am sure they will try and use last year's beating as motivation.

Dominic Barrett will captain Europe for the fifth time this year ©PBA

"But now that that we will be bringing the Cup to Las Vegas on our home turf for the first time ever, I think we will pose a huge challenge for them."

Beginning in January PBA members will compete in 13 Tour events to help establish who will join Barnes and Barrett on their respective teams.

The results from each event will contribute to the PBA Tour Points List, concluding with the USBC Masters, which ends on April 1.

Following that the leading players for both the US and Europe will gain an automatic spot on the teams, while the remaining two places will be filled by wildcards.

Barrett said the competition in Las Vegas will be "exciting".

"I am very honoured to be the European captain again," he said.

"There are a few changes happening this year, none more so than the venue change - Las Vegas.

"It will be very exciting for us as a team.

"It's a bit of a shame that, for the first time, we won't have the home crowd but I know everyone watching back home will be cheering as loud as they have in previous Weber Cups."

The competition will take place over four sessions from June 18 to 21.