The Japanese information technology firm NEC has donated 10 tennis wheelchairs to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in celebration of 25 years as title sponsors of the Wheelchair Tennis Masters.

The ITF say the wheelchairs will be given to athletes in developing countries, "where access to such specialised equipment is limited".

It is hoped it will aid the sport's development programme.

"NEC is proud to be celebrating 25 years of sponsorship of the Wheelchair Tennis Masters, and it is with great pleasure that we mark the occasion with a donation of competition-ready wheelchairs to athletes in developing markets through the ITF development programme," the firm's chief executive Takashi Niino said.

"We look forward to seeing this help drive further expansion and development of the game throughout the world."

NEC have sponsored the season-ending Wheelchair Tennis Masters for 25 years

NEC have sponsored the Wheelchair Tennis Masters - the annual year-ending singles tournament on the Wheelchair Tennis Tour - since 1994 and they are also an official partner of the Tour itself.

Their partnership with the ITF has so far lasted 27 years.

"The 25th NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters [this season’s event] has again proved to be a tremendous advert for the sport worldwide," ITF President David Haggerty said.

"The ITF is extremely grateful to NEC for its exceptional support of wheelchair tennis over the past 27 years and, in particular, its association as title sponsor of our year-end wheelchair singles championship.

"I would like to thank NEC for their very generous donation of ten tennis wheelchairs to assist the ITF's development of wheelchair tennis, which will continue to ensure the growth of the sport for years to come."