Sri Lanka has been named as cricket's "most corrupt" nation by the sport's governing body, according to the country's Sports Minister Harin Fernando.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) feels Sri Lanka's cricket administration is "corrupt from top to bottom" according to quotes attributed to Fernando following a meeting in Dubai.

Several scandals have rocked Sri Lankan cricket in recent years, including a significant match-fixing controversy, revealed by an Al-Jazeera television documentary.

In May the Qatari based broadcaster alleged details of a plan to fix Sri Lanka's then upcoming first Test match against England in Galle.

Footage played in the programme allegedly showed the Galle groundsman saying he could tailor the pitch to produce a specific outcome for betting purposes.

A television documentary aired by Al-Jazeera reportedly showed the Galle groundsman claiming he could adjust the wicket for betting purposes ©Getty Images

In November the country's former fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige was suspended for corruption linked to a 2017 limited overs league, while ex-chief selector Senath Jayasuriya and another former bowler Nuwan Zoysa have also both been charged with violating anti-corruption laws.

The former President of Sri Lanka Cricket, Thilanga Sumathipala, is also reported to have links to gambling syndicates, something he denies.

"Unfortunately, Sri Lanka is being ranked as one of the worst or the top-worst country for cricket corruption," Fernando said to AFP after a meeting with the ICC's anti-corruption chief.

"They told me that the problem was not limited to bookies, but even the local game's links with the underworld."

Fernando added, however, that the issue is thought to be more with sports administration than players.

The Sri Lankan Government wants to prepare anti match-fixing legislation.