World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Oceania has been launched following a historic merger of the Baseball Confederation of Oceania (BCO) and the Oceania Softball Confederation (OSC).

WSBC Oceania was launched at a joint Congress in Noumea, New Caledonia.

The new confederation has 14 founding members, including American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Guam, Marshall Islands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Republic of Palau, Papua New Guinea, Saipan, Solomon Islands and Samoa.

It will now govern baseball and softball across Oceania, superseding the BCO and OSC's previous authority.

At the inaugural Congress in Noumea, the WBSC Oceania Transition Executive Board members until 2021 were confirmed.

The current Presidents of the BCO and OSC, Laurent Cassier of New Caledonia and Rex Capil of New Zealand, will become WBSC Oceania vice-president of baseball and vice-president of softball respectively.

The Baseball Confederation of Oceania and the Oceania Softball Confederation have now merged to form WBSC Oceania ©WBSC

The role of President will be co-chaired by Cassier and Capil until the next elections in 2021.

Chet Gray will hold the role of secretary general and treasurer, while Inoke Niubalavu of Fiji, Ralph Tarasomo of Papua New Guinea, Cam Vale of Australia and Vaughan Wyber of New Zealand are newly elected executive members.

"WBSC applauds the shared vision of baseball and softball's leaders and National Federations in Oceania," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

"This historic merger marks another key step toward baseball and softball's continued evolution and advancement into a major global sport."

Baseball and softball voted to merge at the 2014 WBSC Congress in Tunisia, with WBSC Oceania now becoming the third joint continental baseball and softball body following the African Baseball and Softball Association and WBSC Europe.