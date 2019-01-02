The El Salvador Olympic Committee (ESNOC) hosted a course in a bid to improve the standard of training in the Central American country.

Hosted by the Salvadorian Olympic Academy, the educational arm of ESNOC, the event had the title "Coach Towards Excellence".

Two "high level" sports professors gave speeches - Juan Zanassi from Argentina and Luis Rosito from Guatemala.

Zanassi is a former professional rower while Rosito is a certified lecturer with the International Weightlifting Federation.

Objectives of the course included identifying the "knowledge, skills and strategies of a high-performance coach".

El Salvador are still awaiting their first Olympic medal ©Getty Images

"Without a doubt, training is key in all areas and in sports is not an exception," an ESNOC statement said.

El Salvador are still waiting for their first Olympic medal of any colour.

At the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, shooter Lilian Castro served as flagbearer before finishing 44th in the qualification round of the women's 10 metres air pistol.

ESNOC President Eduardo Palomo was re-elected in February 2017.