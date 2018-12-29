The National Paralympic Committee of Israel (NPCI) has held a special ceremony in Jerusalem to mark 50 years since the 1968 Paralympic Games in the country.

Athletes who took part in the Games in Tel Aviv, including eight-time shooting medallist Doron Shaziri and double European swimming champion Ani Dadaon, attended the event, at which Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin was a guest of honour.

"I have to admit that sometimes I ask myself how you do it, how can you?" Rivlin said at the ceremony.

"How do you have the power?

"But it turns out that every step moves the next step, every decision generates the next, and every victory wins the next."

The games were originally planned to be held alongside the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, but in 1966, the Mexican Government decided against it due to financial difficulties.

The Israeli Government offered to host the games in Tel Aviv, a suggestion that was accepted.

Tel Aviv 1968 wheelchair basketball Paralympic Games gold medallist Baruch Hagai met Queen Elizabeth II, Pope John Paul II and Michael Jordan during his career ©NPCI

The lasting memory of the Games for Israel was an upset win over the United States wheelchair basketball team to claim the gold medal.

Also in attendance at the event were some of that winning team, including Baruch Hagai and coach Reven Heller.

"You are the Maccabees [heroes] of our generation, thank you for coming, happy Hanukkah," Rivlin said.

Also in attendance at the event was NPCI chairman Shuki Deket, deputy director of the sports administration Avi Benvenisti and the chairman of the Israel Association for Children with Disabilities Ehud Ratzabi among others.

A total of 750 athletes from 28 countries competed in 181 events in 10 sports at the Games.

Israel finished third in the medals table in 1968 behind the United States and Great Britain, with 62 medals in all, including 18 golds.