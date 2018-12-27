Reigning Olympic skeleton champion Yun Sung-bin has targeted following his success at Pyeongchang 2018 with victory at the World Championships later this season.

The 24-year-old, who became the first Asian to win the Olympic skeleton title when he claimed gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, told South Korean news agency Yonhap that his main aim is to add the world title to his collection.

“This year, my goal was to win gold at the Olympics, and I did it,” he said.

"With my experience at the Pyeongchang Olympics, now I know how to prepare for the big tournament [the World Championships].”

The 2019 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Championships will be held in Whistler in Canada from February 25 to March 10.

However, Yun has been unable to train properly since the Pyeongchang Games as management issues have caused closures at the Pyeongchang Olympic Sliding Centre.

Yun Sung-bin picked up silver at the last World Championships in 2016 ©Getty Images

Yun has has started well on the 2018 to 2019 World Cup Circuit despite the issue, claiming two bronze medals at the first two events.

"I've completed only two of the eight World Cups this season, and I won two bronze medals, which is not a bad start," he said.

"I think my competitors really prepared hard.

“I think this is the right time for me to go back to a beginner's mindset."

Yun also won a silver at the 2016 World Championships in Austria and says he is confident of going one better in Canada.

"I have lots of experience of riding the tracks in Whistler," he said.

"I just need to be ready for myself.

“I hope I can see good things happening next year like what I experienced this year."