It has been a familiar day on the Alpine Skiing World Cup circuit as Mikaela Shiffrin won yet again in Courchevel.

The United States skier picked up her second win in two days to reach a record equalling 35 World Cup slalom wins and her 50th World Cup win overall.

The 23-year-old led by 0.04 seconds after her first run in the French resort and extended that with her second to finish with a combined time of 1min 36.72sec.

In doing so the US star extends her unbeaten run this season to four and now leads the overall World Cup standings by 501 points.

Mikaela Shiffrin's win today sees her move 501 points clear at the top of the overall World Cup rankings ©Getty Images

She also now matches Austrian legend Marlies Schild on 35 World Cup slalom wins, having reached the feat nine years faster than Schild did.

Sitting second in the standings after today's action is Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who also finished second today by 0.29 seconds, while Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter – the Olympic champion from Pyeongchang 2018 - came third, 0.37 behind Shiffrin with an overall time of 1:37.09.

