Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his greetings to the participants and guests of the Russian Students Sport Union (RSSU) gala in Moscow.

Among those attending the Opening Ceremony were the Secretary of the Council for Physical Education and Sports Alexei Kulakovsky and International University Sports Federation President Oleg Matytsin.

Sergey Seyranov, the President of the RSSU, was also in attendance alongside Russia's Deputy Minister of Sport Igor Sidorkevich and five-time Olympic synchronised swimming champion Anastasia Davydova, the secretary general of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Russia is preparing to be in the global student spotlight in just over two months from now, with the 2019 Winter Universiade due to open in Krasnoyarsk on March 2.

Guests at the Russian Students Sport Union gala in Moscow are drawn to the personal magnetism of the 2019 Krasnoyarsk Winter Olympiade mascot U-Laika ©RSSU

The annual "University Sports Stars" gala was organised for a sixth year in succession, to honour the best student athletes and universities.

Public and commercial organisations making a contribution to the development of student sports in Russia were also recognised.

The RSSU this year celebrated its 25th anniversary, with the full support of the Moscow Government.

Such is the support from the Government that the first RSSU Gala in November 2013 was held at the State Kremlin Palace.