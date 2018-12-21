Swiss skier Andrin Urech has pledged to make an annual contribution to the 2021 Winter Universiade in Lucerne.

The 79-year-old competed at the first two Winter Universiades, in Chamonix in France in 1960 and Villars in Switzerland in 1962.

He has now signed on to back the next Swiss edition in 2021.

His yearly contribution will be CHF2,021 (£1,600/$2,000/€1,700) to match the year the event will take place.

Lucerne 2021 organisers thanked Urech and asked for more backers to come forward to support the student event.

"Today, the 79-year-old wants to make young athletes the same moments possible as he was allowed to experience," a statement on the Lucerne 2021 Facebook page said.

More supporters have been asked to come forward ©FISU

"This is why he supports the Winter Universiade 2021 with an annual contribution of 2021 Swiss francs.

"Be like Andrin Urech and become a donor of the Winter Universiade 2021."

Other people who would like to donate can do so here.

Lucerne was awarded the 2021 Winter Universiade in March 2016.

Krasnoyarsk in Russia will host the next Winter Universiade next year, while Lake Placid in the United States has also been confirmed for the 2023 edition.