Woorkeri Raman has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team.

It comes despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) admitting that South African Gary Kirsten was their preferred choice.

Kirsten was the head coach of India's men's team for three years from 2008, when he guided the country to number one in the world Test rankings and won the Cricket World Cup in 2011.

However, his current role in charge of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore counted against him.

"Mr Kirsten was unable to take up this assignment due to his ongoing contract with an Indian Premier League franchise, which would have entailed conflict of interest as per the BCCI constitution," said a BCCI statement.

Raman, who played 11 Tests and 27 one-day internationals for India, has coached the country's under-19 men's team and at IPL side Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.

He replaces Ramesh Powar whose contract was not extended after India reached the semi-final stage of the Women's World T20 in November.

Powar reapplied for the job and was interviewed, but did not advance further in the process.