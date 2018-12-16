Mikael Kingsbury has shown off his imperious form once again to win the first dual moguls competition of the season at the International Ski Federation Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Thaiwoo.

The Canadian, winner of single moguls event yesterday, claimed his third win of the season with victory over Sweden’s Oskar Eloffson in the final in the Chinese resort.

The 26-year-old, unbeaten on Chinese soil with six wins now in Thaiwoo, claimed afterwards he was excited to ski on a duel course.

"The course was in a really good shape this morning," he said.

"It was fast and I like that.

"The guys were pushing me to my best and I was able to win again so I’m very happy."

Kingsbury’s victory ended up being fairly comfortable as Eloffson crashed out halfway down the course, though a second-place finish is still encouraging for the 20-year-old making only his fifth World Cup appearance.

In the small final for bronze, Frenchman Ben Cavet came out on top over Japan’s Ikuma Horishima to claim his second podium finish of the season so far.

Jaelin Kauf, centre, backed up her win in the single moguls yesterday with victory again today ©Getty Images

On the women’s side, just like Kingsbury, Jaelin Kauf backed up her single moguls win yesterday with victory again in the duel event.

The United States skier stormed to her second victory of the weekend with a win over France's Olympic champion Perrine Laffont.

The race started very tight at the top of the course, but Laffont was not able to keep up her early pace and lost her rhythm, forcing her to settle for the silver medal.

Kauf claimed she was "stoked" to win again.

"Taking back-to-back victories feels amazing and I hope to keep pushing my skiing going further into the season to keep that yellow World Cup leader bib," she said.

The victory sees her jump to the top of the World Cup standings on 245 points after three competitions, while Kingsbury leads the men’s with a perfect record so far.

Bronze in the women’s event went to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva who beat Japan’s Hinako Tomitaka.

The next World Cup event is due take place in Calgary in Canada on January 12.