World champions Mohamed ElShorbagy and Raneem El Welily have discovered their potential route to the final of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament of Champions with the draw having been made.

The Egyptian duo are expected to headline the competition, which will take place at New York City's Grand Central Terminal for the 22nd successive year.

Competition is due to take place between January 16 and 24, with a record prize purse of $360,000 (£286,000/ €318,000) set to be spilt evenly across the men’s and women’s events.

World champion ElShorbagy will enjoy a bye through the first stage of the men’s draw, with his first opponent set to be either Switzerland’s Nicolas Mueller or compatriot Mazen Hesham.

The two-time winner of the event has been placed on the same side of the draw as his younger brother Marwan ElShorbagy and defending champion Simon Rösner of Germany.

ElShorbagy could face the prospect of losing his world number one ranking, should he fail to reach the final and Ali Farag emerge as the winner.

Farag will begin his campaign with a match against England’s James Willstrop, the 2010 winner, while the Egyptian could face the challenge of his compatriot and 2018 runner-up Tarek Momen should they both reach the latter stages of the event.

Egypt's Raneem El Welily will look to maintain her strong start to the season ©PSA

The women’s draw is set to begin two days after the men’s, with El Welily aiming to secure the title for a second time.

The 2015 champion moved to the top of the world rankings at the start of December, having displaced fellow Egyptian Nour El Sherbini.

Having reached four successive finals and claimed two titles so far this season, El Welily could be the player to beat in New York City.

She is projected to meet New Zealand’s Joelle King in the semi-finals of the competition,

Should the seeds live up to expectations, defending champion El Sherbini would be part of an all-Egyptian last four encounter with Nour El Tayeb.

The Tournament of Champions will be the first PSA World Tour Platinum event of 2019.

The winners will secure a place at the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals.