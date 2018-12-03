UEFA has approved England as host of Women’s Euro 2021, the body has announced.

The Football Association (FA) in England was the only bidder for the competition, with UEFA rubber stamping their proposal following an Executive Committee meeting in Dublin today.

The bid was initially submitted as part of the FA’s "gameplan for growth" strategy, to grow the women’s game, following the national team’s successful Euro 2017 campaign in which they reached the semi-finals.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn claimed the news provides "a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women’s football".

"In January, we pledged an additional £50 million ($63.5 million/€56 million) investment over the next six years and grassroots initiatives like our popular SSE Wildcats scheme for 5 to 11-year-old girls has seen the number of centres more than quadruple over the past year to 880," he said.

"We cannot underestimate the positive impact this tournament will have on inspiring the next generation.”

The Euro 2021 final is due to be played at Wembley Stadium in London, while other cities set to host include Manchester, Sheffield, Southampton and Brighton.

UEFA also confirmed today that video assistant referees (VAR) will be introduced for the knockout rounds of this seasons Champions League, which will start in February 2019.

VAR will be introduced for the knockout stages of this season's UEFA Champions League ©Getty Images

They revealed the decision was made "following successful technological testing and the training of referees over the last few months".

VAR will also be used, it was added, for the 2019 Europa League Final, the 2019 Nations League Finals and next year’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Following the end of this season's competitions, it will then be used throughout the entirety of the the 2019 to 2020 Champions League.

UEFA also say they plan to "subsequently extend the use of VAR", at Euro 2020, the 2020 to 2021 Europa League and the 2021 Nations League Finals.

"We are ready to use VAR earlier than initially planned and we are convinced that it will be beneficial for our competitions as it will provide valuable help to match officials and will allow to reduce incorrect decisions."

The introduction of VAR was not originally planned until next season, but UEFA have decided to bring it in early following its success at the FIFA World Cup in Russia and several recent trials.

UEFA’s next Executive Committee meeting is due to take place in Rome on February 6 next year.