Countries have been registering for the 2019 World Para Taekwondo Championships in Antalya to take advantage of reduced fees.

Nations who sign-up using the "early-bird" system before December 3 will only have to pay $75 (£60/€65) per athlete instead of $100 (£80/€90).

Germany were the first country to register last month, and have been followed by nations including Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, France, Aruba, Cameroon, Chile, Niger, Spain and Uzbekistan.

Para-taekwondo will make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©World Para Taekwondo

The competition is due tol take place in the Turkish city on February 5 and 6.

It will be a key event for taekwondo on the road to its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The sport has been added to the programme alongside badminton.