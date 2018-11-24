France triumphed in a must-win doubles fixture against Croatia in the Davis Cup final to keep their hopes of defending their title alive in Lille.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert claimed a crucial 6-4 6-4 3-6 7-6 victory against Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The French duo, who knew defeat would spell the end of their Davis Cup defence, confidently took the first two sets but failed to convert five break-point opportunities in the third.

Dodig and Pavic made the most of a faltering Herbert serve to take the third set and force a fourth.

Momentum then swung to the Croatians as the French duo had to save three break points at the start of the fourth set.

As the French pair held their service games, an untimely double fault from Pavic with the scores at 4-5 to Herbert and Mahut put pressure on the Croatians.

There's still all to play for in Lille! France wins the doubles 64 64 36 76(3) to set up a thrilling final day on Sunday



🇫🇷1️⃣🆚2️⃣🇭🇷 #DavisCupFinal pic.twitter.com/sGQl10ts6a — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 24, 2018

Despite being 0-30 down on his serve, Pavic regained his composure to win the game and even the scores at 5-5 in the fourth set.

Mahut and Herbert took the last set 7-6 to claim France’s first victory in the tie and halve the Croatians advantage.

With the overall scores now 2-1, attention turns to the singles matches which will be played tomorrow.

First up, Jeremy Chardy must beat Marin Cilic for France to force the fifth rubber.

History is against the reigning champions though, as no team has recovered from 2-0 down to win the trophy since Australia beat the United States in 1939.