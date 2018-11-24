The third leg of the new International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Cross Country Permit season will take place in the outskirts of Madrid tomorrow, with Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo and Eritrea’s Aron Kifle considered the star names in the field.

The 18-year-old Kiplimo will be looking to continue his winning run at the Cross Internacional de la Constitución, having triumphed in Atapuerca two weeks ago and in Soria before that.

Kifle, though, is the defending champion and is based in Madrid for much of the year, so he will undoubtedly be looking to knock Kiplimo off his perch.

Also looking to perform well are Kenya’s Edward Zakayo and Uganda’s Timothy Toroitch.

World under-20 5,000 metres champion Zakayo turns 17 tomorrow and will want to back up his two podium finishes in Atapuerca and Soria.

Kenya's Gloria Kite is the favourite for the women's race at the Cross Internacional de la Constitución in Madrid ©IAAF

Torotich, meanwhile, is aiming for his seventh podium finish in succession at this event, a run that includes wins in 2014 and 2016.

In the women’s event 19-year-old Gloria Kite is considered the favourite following a convincing win in Soria last weekend.

The Kenyan’s closest rival will likely be Spain’s Trihas Gebre, who finished second last time out, 37 seconds behind .

Also taking part is the third-place finisher from last weekend Elena Loyo, another Spaniard.