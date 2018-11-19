Five finalists have been announced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for the Female World Athlete of the Year award.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has made it as a finalist after becoming European champion in the 100 metres, 200m and 4x100m as well as Commonwealth champion in the 4x100m.

Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya is the second finalist due to her new steeplechase world record of 8mins 44:32secs, set at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

She won eight steeplechase finals including the IAAF Continental Cup, the African Championships and the IAAF Diamond League final.

Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen has been nominated after becoming IAAF Diamond League and Central American and Caribbean champion at long jump and triple jump, and the IAAF Continental Cup winner in the same events.

Commonwealth and Diamond League champion in the 200m, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, is also up for the award.

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech has been announced as a finalist for the Female World Athlete of the Year award by the IAAF ©Getty Images

Making up the list of finalists is Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam, the European champion for heptathlon and world number three at high jump.

The finalists were decided by a three-way voting process.

The IAAF Council and the "IAAF Family" cast their votes by email, while fans voted online.

The Council's vote counted for 50 per cent of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes each counted for 25 per cent of the final result.

Tomorrow will see the male finalists announced.

Winners will be announced at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018, on December 4 in Monaco.