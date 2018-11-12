Sixteen teams from around the globe are ready to compete as Uruguay hosts the sixth edition of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup from tomorrow.

The biennial tournament will run from November 13 to December 1 at three venues around the South American country.

The Estadio Domingo Burgueno Miguel in Maldonado and the Estadio Profesor Alberto Suppici in Colonia will both hold games while the hosts will play their first match against Ghana at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo.

The 16 teams qualified for the tournament have been split into four groups of four as competition begins with a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Black Maidens @ghanafaofficial biggest ever #U17WWC win was a 5-0 victory over Uruguay in 2012. On Tuesday, they come face-to-face again, in their Group A opener. 🇺🇾🇬🇭🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ma6UQv956P — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) November 12, 2018

Hosts Uruguay are in Group A alongside Ghana, New Zealand and Finland.

Group B sees the last tournament's runners-up Japan drawn with Mexico, South Africa and Brazil.

The defending champions North Korea are in Group C and are joined by the United States, Cameroon and Germany.

North Korea beat Japan in the 2016 final by penalty shoot-out after the game ended 0-0.

Finally, former champions South Korea and Spain are drawn together in Group D as Canada and Colombia complete the group.

Groups A and B will begin tomorrow with Uruguay v Ghana, New Zealand v Finland, Brazil v Japan and Mexico v South Africa on the programme.