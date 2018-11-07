Hosts South Korea secured their place in the semi-finals of the men's and women's competitions at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships in Gangneung.

The South Korean women joined China and Japan in the last four thanks to a comfortable 8-4 win over Hong Kong at the Gangneung Curling Centre, which hosted the sport at the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"We are so happy to be qualified for the semi-finals, and we are trying to do better in the semi-final round," said South Korean skip Kim Min-ji.

"We want to be prepared for that.

"We need to reduce the mistakes in the draws as a team.”



South Korea's men were one of three sides to qualify for the semi-finals on the fifth day of competition, along with New Zealand and Japan.

The men's semi-final line-up was completed today ©WCF

The Japanese side recorded two victories to progress in style as they beat Kazakhstan 9-2 before they earned a dramatic 6-5 triumph over Chiniese Taipei, a win which was sealed with the final stone.

Japan's success against Chinese Taipei ensured both New Zealand and South Korea claimed semi-final places.

New Zealand began the day by defeating South Korea 8-6 but were then beaten by the same scoreline by China in the evening session.

South Korea bounced back from their loss to New Zealand with a 15-3 thrashing of Kazakhstan.

The three sides join Japan, who qualified yesterday, in the semi-finals.

The tournament is scheduled to continue with the last round robin matches and the semi-finals tomorrow.