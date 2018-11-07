Chinese players dominated in front of a home crowd on the second day of the World Badminton Federation (BWF) Fuzhou China Open.

World number two, Shi Yuqi of China, beat compatriot Zhao Junpeng 21-8, 21-10 in the first round of the men's competition at Fuzhou's Haixia Olympic Sport Centre in this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

He is now scheduled to play Kazumasa Sakai of Japan after he eventually defeated Suppanyu Avihingsanon of Thailand 21-18, 14-21, 30-28.

China's Huang Yuxiang was triumphant against France's Brice Leverdez 22-20, 21-11 to reach a second round match against world number seven Son Wan Ho of South Korea.

Son had beaten Huang's compatriot Zhou Zeqi in the first round 21-15, 21-13.

China's Chen Yufei beat Japan's Sayaka Sato to reach the second round of the BWF Fuzhou China Open today ©Getty Images

World number four Chou Tien Chen of China overcame South Korea's Lee Dong Keun 18-21, 21-16, 21-12 to set-up a tie with America's Daren Liew, who beat Denmark's Jan Ø. Jørgensen 18-21, 25-23, 21-6.

In the women's competition, world number four Chen Yufei of China beat Japan's Sayaka Sato 13-21, 21-10, 24-22 to progress to the next round.

compatriot Chen Xiaoxin also defeated a Japanese opponent, Saena Kawakami, 21-13, 21-14.

Thailand's Pompawee Chochuwong is now due to take on Chen Yufei after the Thai player comprehensively beat India's Vaishnavi Reddy 21-12, 21-16.

Chen Xiaoxin is set to face Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin in the second round after the Spaniard beat China's Cai Yanyan 21-13, 15-21, 21-15.

The men's world number one Kento Momata of Japan and the women's world number two Akane Yamaguchi are also both due to be in action in second round matches tomorrow.